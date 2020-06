Lisa Blunt Rochester described how George Floyd is a symbol for many African Americans.

During a meeting with African-American leaders in his home state of Delaware , presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden listened as an emotional Rep.

Congresswoman to Biden : 'Our breath has been taken away, and we gotta get it back'

The Delaware congresswoman also evoked the memory of Biden's late "sweet" son Beau, prompting the former Vice President to wipe a tear from his eye.

Saturday (May 30) was the fifth anniversary of Beau Biden's death.

She also commended Biden for "showing up" to listen to the concerns of the African-American community at a time when she said Trump is not showing up, "and doesn't even care."