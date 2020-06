8 a.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:06s - Published 2 hours ago 8 a.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THANKS SO MUCH 810 AND HAPPENINGTODAY JACKSON COUNTY.MISSOURI IS MOVING TO PHASE 2 OFITS COVID-19 REOPENING PLANGATHERINGS OF UP TO 50 PEOPLE.WILL NOW BE ALLOWED RETAILBUSINESSES MUST LIMIT CAPACITYTO 25 PERCENT OR 10 PERCENTBASED ON SQUARE FOOTAGE UNTILJUNE 15TH, NON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSES AND PLACES OF WORSHIPCAN ALLOW UP TO HALF ABUILDING’S CAPACITY COMMUNITYCENTERS SWIMMING POOLS THEATERSAND COLLEGE CAMPUSES CAN REOPENYOU SPORTS AND OVERNIGHT SUMMERCAMPS CAN ALSO BEGIN.WELL SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BEENFORCED THERE’S PARADES ANDPLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT REMAINCLOSED BY COUNTY ALSO MOVES INTOITS NEXT PHASE BUSINESSES WITHLESS THAN THOUSAND SQUARE FEETOF SPACE MUST OPERATE A 25PERCENT CAPACITY.WELL THAT CAP IS 10% IF THEBUSINESS IS MORE THAN 10,000SQUARE FEET CHILD CARE CENTER ISCAN NOW HAVE UP TO 20 CHILDRENAT A TIME AND SPORTS TEAMS CANTO START COMPETING SOCIALDISTANCING IS STILL ENCOURAGED.WHAT KANSAS CITY MISSOURI ISUNDER ITS NEW GUIDELINES ALLBUSINESSES IN THE CITY CAN LETIN UP TO HALF ITS CAPACITY.THERE’S NO LIMIT ON THE SIZE OFSOCIAL GATHERINGS AND THE TABLESEPARATION.OUR RESTAURANTS WILL GO FRO 6FEET.KATE IS MORE COUNTIES AND CITIESBEGIN TO EASE RESTRICTIONS.WE ARE TAKING A LOOK AT THENUMBERS.BOTH, MISSOURI AND KANSASREGARDING THE CORONAVIRUS INMISSOURI.THE STATE’S HEALTH DEPARTMENTHAS MORE THAN 13,000 CONFIRMEDCASES WITH MORE THAN 770.DOES THE AVERAGE PERCENT OFPOSITIVE TEST IS NOW AT 6.7% INKANSAS THE STATES REPORTING MORETHAN NINETY SEVEN HUNDRED CASESWITH JUST OVER 200 DEATHS THESTATE’S AVERAGE PERCENTAGE OFPOSITIVE TEST.IS IT 10.3% AND TODAY WE’REEXPECTING TO HEAR THE VERYLATEST UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUSCASES ON BOTH SID OF THE STATELINE.GOING TO BE THOSE UPDATES TO YOULATER TODAY ON KMBC 9 NEWS ANDIN YOUR COMMITMENT 2020COVERAGE, MISSOURI VOTERS GO TOTHE POLLS TOMORROW FOR SCHOOLBOARD AND FOR CITY ELECTIONS,BUT YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE THEREIN PERSON YOU HAVE UNTIL TONIGHTAT 5:00 TO VOTE ABSENTEE POLLSARE OPEN TOMORROW FROM 6 IN THEMORNING UNTIL 7:00 AT NIGHT.WE’LL HAVE THE RESULTS THAT