Kate Moss has been sober for two years and is having more fun than ever Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:54s - Published 1 hour ago Kate Moss has been sober for two years and is having more fun than ever Kate Moss has been sober for two years and is having more fun than ever The supermodel used to be known for her hard-partying ways but her friend, DJ Fat Tony, has revealed she is now "clean" and they have more fun than ever together. He told the Sunday Times Style magazine: The DJ also claimed he helped Boy George get sober 12 years ago. He told the Sunday Times Style magazine: 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Kate Moss enjoying sobriety



Kate Moss has been sober for two years and is having more fun than ever. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:54 Published 11 hours ago Fun Read-Aloud Books for the Whole Family



When everyone is together at home, it might be difficult to squeeze in a quick read with so many distractions around you. So how about reading together with your family? Carole Barrowman, our resident.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:44 Published 2 weeks ago