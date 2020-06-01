Global  

Leaked Labour Report: Black Voters Left “Politically Homeless” After Quitting The Party

An internal report compiled to investigate accusations of antisemitism within the Labour party has sparked allegations of insidious, institutional, anti black racism.

The revelations have since caused a number of black voters to leave the party, with one former member saying "I'm not going to continue paying my direct debit or putting money into a party, which doesn't have the best interest of black people at its heart.” Here we speak to former labour voters, a criminal justice advocate and Labour MP for Streatham Bell Ribeiro-Addy.

