Santa Monica Imposes Curfews Monday Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:16s - Published 1 hour ago Santa Monica Imposes Curfews Monday Santa Monica imposed another round of curfews Monday after it was devastated by looters Sunday. Tina Patel reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Over 400 Arrests In Santa Monica Sunday



The cities of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills – both of which experienced serious looting and violence over the weekend during the George Floyd demonstrations – will again impose curfews Monday. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:27 Published 2 hours ago Santa Monica Begins Cleanup Efforts Monday After Looting, Vandalism



Santa Monica which experienced serious looting and violence Sunday during the demonstrations over the murder of George Floyd – will again impose curfews Monday. Tina Patel reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:10 Published 8 hours ago