Santa Monica Imposes Curfews Monday
Tina Patel reports.
Santa Monica Begins Cleanup Efforts Monday After Looting, VandalismSanta Monica which experienced serious looting and violence Sunday during the demonstrations over the murder of George Floyd – will again impose curfews Monday. Tina Patel reports.