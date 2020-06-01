WEB EXTRA: Going Back To Office After Working From Home During Coronavirus Pandemic
Are you looking forward to going back into the office after working from home during the coronavirus pandemic?
You're not alone if you said yes, according to a new survey from the job website Glassdoor.
TianRee @alittlelyrical I'm going to miss lockdown. I don't want to go back to the office, I'm much preferring spending t… https://t.co/t8nD5tAeWe 1 hour ago
Kayyyyy 🇱🇨💛 Not only that, with the virus they’ve also gave us 2 weeks extra of paid sick time. And let us have the option of c… https://t.co/C6ScYePpGG 18 hours ago
Ginger Cat First day back in the office today and I must admit I'm going to miss WFH. I've loved the comfort of my home office… https://t.co/6filpqc4d4 1 day ago
Friendly_Poz If you're one of those who are going back to the office tomorrow, please take an extra care and minimize your conta… https://t.co/w0A1Qz9z62 2 days ago
Danielle Trinidad 🇵🇭 So my rapid test results just came back negative. Reporting back to my office tmr, frfr (well hopefully)
To everyo… https://t.co/mPua1oRvPX 2 days ago
Tara Sa South Crispy Pork Binagoongan 😍 Is your dinner extra special tonight? Take care to those who'll be going back to the offi… https://t.co/ztM4qotrx0 2 days ago
Ghanendra Vikram @geekyranjit We will working remotely from home. There is no logic in going back to office as record cases are comi… https://t.co/L8JnWagsN6 2 days ago
KVUE News As employees slowly make their way back into work at local office spaces, some business owners are going the extra… https://t.co/ytOV71vX8e 3 days ago
