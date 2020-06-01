Global  

Gov. Baker Responds To George Floyd Protests In Boston That Turned Violent

Gov. Baker Responds To George Floyd Protests In Boston That Turned Violent

Gov. Baker Responds To George Floyd Protests In Boston That Turned Violent

Gov.

Charlie Baker thanked the peaceful protesters and said they far outnumbered those looking to be destructive.

