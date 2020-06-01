Gov. Baker Responds To George Floyd Protests In Boston That Turned Violent
Gov.
Charlie Baker thanked the peaceful protesters and said they far outnumbered those looking to be destructive.
MA TV News Gov. Baker Responds To George Floyd Protests In Boston That Turned Violent - CBS Boston https://t.co/aTKP4sZDZB 33 minutes ago
Derek Baker RT @JasonSCampbell: Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist
https://t.co/wobtNsAkkl 4 days ago
Governor blames 'anarchists' and 'antagonists' for looting, riotsGov. Tate Reeves says he supports protesters' right to their First Amendment right, but will not tolerate looting and riots
Will Protests Impact Number Of COVID-19 Cases?Stephanie Stahl reports.