An independent autopsy of George Floyd, the African American man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week, found that the cause of death was "mechanical asphyxia" and that his death was a “homicide,” doctors and family attorneys told reporters on Monday.

Dr. Michael Baden, one of the doctors who performed the autopsy as the behest of Floyd's family, said during a news conference in Minneapolis that Floyd had no underlying medical conditions that contributed to his death.

Baden said Floyd's death was caused pressure on both the man's neck and by the knees of two officers on his back.