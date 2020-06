Philadelphia Weather: When Temperatures Skyrocket Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:35s - Published 27 minutes ago Meteorologist Kate Bilo has your forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PHILADELPHIA, NATASHA BROWN,CBS3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS."OKAY, NATASHA THANK YOU.WELL, THE MONTH OF JUNE ISOFF TO A COOL START BUT ITWON'T STAY THAT WAY FOR LONG.TIME FOR THE FORECAST AS WECHECK IN AT KATE'S PLACE ONTHE FIRST DAY OF JUNE.HEY THERE.HEY THERE, UKEE.YES, FIRST OF JUNE, HOW TIMEHAS FLOWN AND ALSO CRAWLEDDURING THIS QUARANTINE ANDPANDEMIC.IN WEATHER WE'VE GOT A PRETTYQUIET DAY HAPPENING OUTSIDERIGHT NOW.IT IS BEAUTIFUL.LOW HUMIDITY, COOLTEMPERATURES.IT'S NOT GOING TO LAST,THOUGH.WE'RE GOING TO HEAD RIGHT BACKTO AROUND 90 DEGREES.WE MAY HAVE OUR FIRST90-DEGREE DAY OF THE YEARCOMING UP IN THE MIDDLE OF THEWEEK.LET'S TAKE A LOOK OUTSIDE ANDYOU CAN SEE IT'S A QUIETAFTERNOON IN CENTER CITY.WE'VE GOT BLUE SKIES, JUST AFEW FAIR WEATHER CLOUDS, GREATAFTERNOON TO ENJOY SOMESUNSHINE.TEMPERATURE-WISE WE'RE IN THELOW 70'S SO 71 INPHILADELPHIA, 70 IN TRENTON,71 IN DOVER.UPPER 60'S IN ALLENTOWN,MILLVILLE AND WILDWOOD.COOL BUT COMFORTABLE ANDAGAIN, JUST A LOVELY AFTERNOONALL CROSS THE NORTHEAST WITHTEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 70'SAND 60'S AS YOU HEAD UP INTONEW ENGLAND, BOSTON, SYRACUSEALL IN THE 60'S RIGHT NOW.THE PAST SIX DAYS WE'VE PUTTOGETHER A VERY WARM STRETCHTHERE.TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THROUGHSATURDAY WE WERE IN THE 80'SAND THEN OF COURSE THETEMPERATURE DROPPEDNOTICEABLY.THE HUMIDITY DROPPED SATURDAYAFTERNOON.THE TEMPERATURE DROPPEDYESTERDAY AND IT WAS A COOLSUNNY DAY YESTERDAY.TODAY MORE OF THE SAME BUT OURNEXT SYSTEM IS OVER THE GREATLAKES AND IT'S GOING TO STARTTO CHURN UP A SOUTHWEST WIND.RIGHT NOW IT'S DRY.BUT AS THE WIND START TO COMEOUT OF THE SOUTH AND WEST IT'SGOING TO HEAT UP AND IT'SGOING TO START TO MOISTEN UPAS WELL.TONIGHT'S LOW IS 54.IT'S COOL AND IT'S QUIET.LOOK AT YOUR FUTURE DEWPOINTS.IT DOES STAY COMFY.DEWPOINTS IN THE 40'S FEELSGREAT BUT BY TOMORROWAFTERNOON WE START TODEWPOINTS RISE TO MID 40'S.IT'S GRADUALLY MOISTENING UPTOMORROW.IT'S A LITTLE WARMER THANTODAY.74 WITH A MIX OF SUN ANDCLOUDS, JUST A STRAY SHOWERCHANCE BUT OUR BEST CHANCE FORTHUNDERSTORMS THIS WEEK COMESON WEDNESDAY.WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON RIGHTTHERE A LINE OF STRONG OR EVENSEVERE STORMS MAY DRIFTTHROUGH THE REGION ANDWEDNESDAY IS ALSO LIKELY GOINGTO BE THE HOTTEST DAY OF THEYEAR SO FAR.YOUR EYEWITNESS WEATHERSEVEN-DAY FORECAST, 74TUESDAY.90 WEDNESDAY WITH ATHUNDERSTORM CHANCE AND WE'LLKEEP IT WARM AND HUMID WITHSPOTTY STORMS THROUGH SATURDAYBEFORE ANOTHER NICE COOL COMFYSUNDAY IS ON THE FORECASTTABLE FOR NEXT WEEKEND.UKEE, IT DOES LOOK LIKE IT'SGOING TO START TO FEEL A LOT





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Monday Morning Weather: Coolest June 1st In 17 Years



Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:54 Published 10 hours ago Philadelphia Weather: Coolest June 1 In 17 Years



Lauren Casey has the latest. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:58 Published 17 hours ago