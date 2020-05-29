Gulf Coast Monarchy gives out free meals

Instead of perfecting a hand-off, the Gulf Coast Monarchy took a break from virtual practices and meetings to hand out free lunches to kids in the community.

Stay- spread out."

- instead of perfecting a - hand-off, the gulf coast- monarchy took a break from- virtual practices and - meetings to hand out free - lunches to kids in the- community.- the women's tackle football - team's inaugural season may hav- been cancelled, but they're - making sure to put their extra- free time to good use by helpin- out the community they- represent on the field.

- on saturday, the team handed ou- 300 bagged lunches at the - kroc center in biloxi and the - pascagoula recreation - center.

Both locations were set- up drive-thru style in order to- abide by social distancing- guidelines.

- - robert williams, gulf coast - monarchy head - coach: "due to the pandemic our season was cancelled.

So we - decided that since we - were going to ask the community- to come out and support us, we- should give back- before we ask them to give to - us.

So we decided that we would- come out and we - would do bagged lunches for the- kids that were not able to get- the - get lunch - from the schools.

So we decided- it's best for us to just not as- questions and step up - as a team and as a part of this- community and give back."

April straight, gulf coast- monarchy quarterback: "a lot of the players have kids - so we understand how hard it is- to feed them when they're home- all day and they're - always hungry, so we just - thought this would be a great - idea to give back."

Robert williams, gulf coast - monarchy head coach: "there's gonig to be a lot of things - coming from the gulf coast- monarchy as far as community- service is concerned because- we will not let our commnuity - down in this time.

We're gonig- to pull toegther and- we're going to make the best of- it."

The gulf coast monarchy is- already planning other ways to- give back to the community.

Mak- sure to keep an eye out for - announcements on more