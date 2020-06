Magic Murray on his connection to Tiger King's Jeff Lowe

MAGIC SHOW, THERE'S A HOLE INTHE LAS VEGAS ENTERTAINMENTWORLD.13 CHIEF INVESTIGATOR DARCYSPEARS SHOWS HOW A NOTORIOUSTIGER KING CHARACTER MAY BETRYING TO CLAW HIS WAY BACKINTO THE LOCAL SCENE.AS THE LAS VEGAS STRIP REOPENS,THE PRESSURE WILL BE ON TOBRING PEOPLE BACK--THAT MEANSCREATING AN 'ONLY IN VEGAS'OPPORTUNITY.MAGICIAN MURRAY SAWCHUCKRECENTLY FLOATED AN IDEA.OBVIOUSLY ROY PASSED AWAY AND ISAID WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUTBRINGING TIGERS BACK TO VEGAS?HE ASKED THAT QUESTION TO HISFRIEND OF FIVE YEARS, JEFFLOWE, WHO'S BEEN BASKING IN ASPOTLIGHT LATELY THANKS TO THEHIT NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY SERIES,TIGER KING.THIS TIGER KING SHOW HAS BEENTHE BIGGEST THING ON TV SINCE,I DON'T KNOW, SINCE THE O.J.SCANDAL.LOWE'S LAS VEGAS REPUTATIONLEAVES A LOT TO BE DESIRED.AS WE REPORTED IN 2018, HE WASESSENTIALLY RUN OUT OF TOWNAFTER CITY AUTHORITIESCONFISCATED TWO CUBS AND ALEMUR...CHARGING LOWE WITH VIOLATIONSFOR HAVING UNPERMITTED ANIMALSAND NO BUSINESS LICENSE.OUR INVESTIGATION REVEALED HOWLOWE ILLEGALLY USED ANIMALS ASMONEY-MAKERS--SELLING PHOTOOPS, EVEN ROLLING THE CUBS INSUITCASES INTO SUITES ON THESTRIP FOR PRICEY PRIVATEPARTIES.AFTER YEARS OF OUTSTANDINGWARRANTS, HE'S DUE TO ENTER AGUILTY PLEA IN LAS VEGASMUNICIPAL COURT IN MID-JULY.AND WE WERE JOKING ABOUT MAYBEWE SHOULD BRING TIGERS BACK TOLAS VEGAS.AND I WAS LIKE YEAH, THAT WOULDBE GREAT, AS LONG AS WE DO ITRIGHT.ANIMAL ADVOCATE LINDA FASO SAYSTHERE IS NO WAY TO DO IT RIGHT.IF WE HAVEN'T LEARNED ANYTHINGFROM WHAT HAPPENED TO SIEGFRIEDAND ROY ON STAGE, THEN IT'STIGERS ARE A STICK OF DYNAMITEAND YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT'S GOINGTO SET THEM OFF.A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE GOING TOSAY, 'WHAT THE HECK ARE YOUDOING ALIGNING YOURSELF WITH AGUY LIKE JEFF LOWE?'

THIS GUYCAN'T ABIDE BY THE LAW IF IT'SSTARING HIM IN THE FACE.ONE HUNDRED PERCENT.AND YOU KNOW, THE JEFF LOWETHAT I KNOW ISN'T THE JEFF LOWETHAT I'VE SEEN REPORTED AND YOUKNOW, THE PAPERWORK OF WARRANTSAND STUFF LIKE THAT.BUT THERE'S NO MAGICIAN WHO CANMAKE THOSE PROBLEMS DISAPPEAR.I'M NOT DENYING THAT HE DOESN'THAVE THAT BUT IT'S NOT THEPERSON I'VE KNOWN FOR FIVEWHAT HE DIDN'T SEE WHEN HEVISITED LOWE IN OKLAHOMA WERETHESE SCENES, CAPTUREDEXCLUSIVELY BY DAILYMAIL.COMAND SHARED WITH 13INVESTIGATES.THE GREATER WYNNEWOOD WILDANIMALPARK--RECENTLY RENAMED TIGERKING PARK TO CAPITALIZE ON THENETFLIX- FUELEDNOTORIETY--HOSTED CROWDS OFPEOPLE RIGHT AFTER OKLAHOMA'SCLOSURE ORDER WAS LIFTED.MOST VISITORS WERE NOT WEARINGMASKS AND NOT SOCIAL DISTANCINGAS THEY SAT SHOULDER TOSHOULDER, PASSING AROUND THESAME TIGER CUB.AS WE KNOW, TIGERS ARESUSCEPTIBLE TO CORONAVIRUS.I UNDERSTAND WANTING TO TOUCHTHESE BEAUTIFUL BABY ANIMALSBUT THE PRICE THEY HAVE TO PAYDOWN THE ROAD...THE TIGER AND LILIGER LAS VEGASOFFICIALS SEIZED ARE PAYING THEPRICE OF LIFELONG MEDICALCONDITIONS.THEY'RE BEING CARED FOR AT ASANCTUARY IN PAHRUMP, AND SO ISLOWE'S LEMUR--SEEN HERE BEFOREANIMAL CONTROL SEIZED IT--IN ATIKTOK VIDEO POSTED BY BECCANICOLE.IT'S PURPORTEDLY FROM A PARTYAT A LAS VEGAS HOME.WHAT IS HE DRINKING?I'M JUST GIVING HIM A LITTLESHOT OF FIREBALL.FIREBALL IS CINAMMON-FLAVOREDWHISKEY.IF THE LEMUR IS ACTUALLYDRINKING WHAT LOWE CLAIMS...THAT LOOKS ABUSIVE TO ME.THAT WOULD BE ABUSIVE.AND MURRAY SAYS HE WOULD NEVERSTAND FOR ANIMAL ABUSE OF ANYKIND./NATS FROM AGT VIDEO/I'VE WORKED WITH TIGERS BEFOREAT AMERICA'S GOT TALENT AND ACOUPLE OTHER TV SHOWS AS WELL,AND FOR ME AND ANYONE WHO KNOWSWHO I AM, I'M A HUGE ANIMALADVOCATE-RESCUING ANIMALS ANDHOW THEY'RE TREATED.MURRAY SAYS HE TRAVELED TOOKLAHOMA TO SHOOT A VIDEO FORHIS YOUTUBE CHANNEL.THESE EXCLUSIVE SCENES SHOWJUST HOW UP CLOSE AND PERSONALHE GOT WITH JEFF LOWE'SANIMALS.IT WOULD BE KIND OF FUN TOBRING TIGERS BACK TO VEGAS ANDI SAID YEAH, BUT I DON'TTHINK-I THINK IT'S IMPOSSIBLE.FIRST OF ALL, HOW DO WE TREATAN ANIMAL CORRECTLY IN VEGAS?YOU'D NEED 50 ACRES BEHIND THECASINO JUST TO HAVE THEIRLIFESTYLE COMFORTABLE.WILL JEFF LOWE BE WILLING TOSUDDENLY CHANGE HIS STRIPES, SOTO SPEAK, AND ABIDE BY LAWS?DID THAT PART OF THECONVERSATION COME UP?NO, NOT AT ALL.HE SAID THE TALK OF TIGERSTAKING THE STAGE IN OUR DESERTTOWN WAS JUST THAT.

TALK.NOTHING SERIOUS.SO YOUR INTENTION AS WE SITHERE RIGHT NOW IS NOT TO BRINGJEFF LOWE AND HIS MENAGERIE OFANIMALS INTO LAS VEGAS.NO, I HAVE NO INTENTION OFDOING THAT.I'M A COMEDIAN MAGICIAN.I MADE A JOKE AS WE WEREWALKING AROUND THAT WE SHOULDBRING THEM BACK AND IT WAS AJOKE.NOTHING MORE, NOTHING LESS.MURRAY THE MAGICIAN SAYS HISYOUTUBE VIDEOS WILL INCLUDESOME STARTLING REVELATIONS.HE SAYS HE WAS SHOCKED BY WHATHE LEARNED.THAT SERIES DEBUTS ON HISYOUTUBE CHANNEL ON JUNE 3.DARCY SPEARS, 13 INVESTIGATES.