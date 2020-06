“Like Apollo 13” Nasa's Crew Dragon reflect on returning to the International Space Station

Credit: Nasa History was made on Saturday, as Nasa launched two astronauts from US soil into space for the first time in nine years, while SpaceX became the first private company to send humans into orbit.

On day one at the International space station, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken gave a press conference with Chris Cassidy, who opened the hatch of the ISS allowing fresh arrivals onboard.