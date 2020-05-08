Global  

The Race For Coronavirus Treatments And Cure Continue

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The race for coronavirus treatments and vaccines are proceeding at a frenetic speed.

The commitment to this pace of research is expected to maintain throughout the month of June.

Business Insider has identified top events in research to watch for this month.

New drugs and vaccines starting human testing is one sign of progress to look towards.

As data is released from earlier studies and trials, researchers will garner new and potentially valuable information.

Globally there have been over 6.3 million cases of coronavirus reported, with a death toll of 376,195.

