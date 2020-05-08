Global  

Judge Asks Appeals Court To Hear Argument Amid Move To Undo Flynn Guilty Plea
Federal Judge Emmet G.

Sullivan is reportedly asking the federal appeals court to allow him to weigh in before dismissing the charges against Michael Flynn.

