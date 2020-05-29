Terre Haute protests enter day three after the death of George Floyd

///// "protests" are continuing today..

After the death "of george floyd".

Video that went viral showed "the unarmed black man"..

Being killed "by a minneapolis police officer".

"right now"..

News 10's "richard solomon" is "live".

He's "at the vigo county courthouse".

He continues our coverage "of local protests"..

Which started over the weekend.

////// protesters are yelling _" this is the 3rd protest to happen since saturday.

Earlier today i did speak with a few protesters who are here right now.

They say believe the message was conveyed.

"nats" the sounds of saturday's protest..

"nats" still filling the streets of terre haute.

For nearly 10 hours on saturday protesters were marching... voicing their pain and frustration.

Tatiana jackson was one of those protesters.

She says she's still filled with anger and confusion.

And it's noot going away anytime soon.

"i think it's heartbreaking and it makes me fear all black men that i know brothers cousins uncles my future child everything it just really hurts me to the core" the protest was peaceful in terre haute police say they didn't make any arrests.

And, they didn't know of damage to any buildings.

De'janee joshua says with so much tension and hate in the world..it was beautiful to see people of all colors come together in unity.

But she says this is only the beginning to implementing change.

"if you don't see the reason in our pain and hear our voices as why we're doing this peacefully then there has to be another way another reaction to why we're hurt" i did ask the two ladies about how many protests they plan to have.

They say until their message leads to change.

Now at 6 i'll meet you back out here with reaction from terre haute police chief shawn keen on this weekend.

Reporting live in terre haute richard solomon news 10 back to you.

/////// you at-home "asked us" about an incident in which "someone beat another person with a bat" in terre haute.

"police" tell us..

That this was "not" part of the protests..

And it happened afterwards "early sunday morning".

"officers" took "an underaged person" into custody.

At last check..

"police say"..

"the