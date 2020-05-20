Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stocks rise on recovery hopes

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Stocks rise on recovery hopes

Stocks rise on recovery hopes

U.S. stocks posted gains Monday as signs of U.S. economic recovery helped offset jitters over increasingly violent social unrest amid an ongoing pandemic and rising U.S.-China tensions.

Fred Katayama reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Neither the violent protests that intensified over the weekend nor rising trade tensions with China could hold investors back from buying stocks Monday.

They focused instead on manufacturing and construction data that suggest the economy may be beginning to recover.

Tech stocks led the advance, pushing the Nasdaq up two-thirds percent.

Boeing gave the Dow ballast.

The blue chip index and the S&P 500 gained over a third of a percent.

But RegentAtlantic research director Andy Kapyrin is cautious about the outlook after the market's quick snapback: "It is hard to see that the market's next move is going to be up another 20%.

But it is easy to paint a picture where news moves of a particular variety causes a 20% drop.

And that is why I'm a cautious bear." The social unrest pushed major retailers like Walmart and Target to close some of their stores, pressuring their shares.

Leading the decliners: healthcare stocks, including Pfizer and Gilead Sciences.

Pfizer said its late stage trial of its breast cancer drug, Ibrance, was not likely to meet the main goal of a large-scale study while Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir showed mixed results in a late stage study of people with moderate COVID-19.



Related news from verified sources

European stocks climb on recovery hopes, travel group TUI surges 30%


MarketWatch - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsReuters


Wall St. rises as recovery hopes offset U.S. protests, China tensions

U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday on prospects of a post-pandemic economic recovery, but the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Stocks rise on recovery hopes... 4 minutes ago

QKenWang

Qingxin Ken Wang RT @PM_Thornton: Reuters: European shares rose on Monday on hopes of a post-#coronavirus global recovery, with investors relieved that US r… 11 hours ago

PM_Thornton

Patricia M Thornton Reuters: European shares rose on Monday on hopes of a post-#coronavirus global recovery, with investors relieved th… https://t.co/MxUwOkYuJa 13 hours ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Stocks, euro rise on recovery hopes, U.S.-China tensions lift gold https://t.co/gS5nJ41sjQ 2 days ago

vagnerresearch

vagnerresearch RT @vagnerresearch: GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on recovery hopes; US-China rift lifts gold https://t.co/kiIxiTotJ6 https://t.co/DBdEt… 3 days ago

TrumpWorld2017

PatriotsForTrump INCREDIBLE: President Trump To Lower Insulin Cost By Two Thirds; U.S Stocks Rise On Recovery, Vaccine Hopes… https://t.co/o5Cfky4U7n 3 days ago

vagnerresearch

vagnerresearch RT @vagnerresearch: GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on recovery hopes, US-China tensions lift gold https://t.co/oRG3aCr4MK https://t.co/G2… 3 days ago

CalcDay

Chris Day * Stocks, euro rise on recovery hopes; U.S.-China rift lifts gold https://t.co/Wj7cXjxoQt 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Stocks soar on growing economic optimism [Video]

Stocks soar on growing economic optimism

Wall Street rose sharply on Wednesday, powered by bank and retail shares, as the further easing of lockdowns boosted hopes for an economic recovery. Conway G. Gittens has the market action.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published
Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up [Video]

Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up

Equity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy buying was witnessed in pharma and financial stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 622 points or 2.06 per cent higher..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published