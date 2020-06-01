Customers are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing rules.

Roser Communication's annual 'What the Truck' food truck rally will resume this week.

'What the Truck' resumes in Utica

The food truck event at roser communications resumes tomorrow!

It's off leland avenue in north utica.

Like everything else... don't forget your mask when you're walking from truck to truck.

---it's take-out only, no picnic tables.

And don't forget to social distance.

We're going to be monitoring how many cars and people are actually here at what the truck so please bear with us as we make sure everyone has the proper space that theyneed o eight... and unlike past years.... you're going to pay at the truck you're eating at.

No tickets.

