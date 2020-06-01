Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'What the Truck' resumes in Utica

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
'What the Truck' resumes in Utica

'What the Truck' resumes in Utica

Roser Communication's annual 'What the Truck' food truck rally will resume this week.

Customers are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing rules.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The dentist.... no harm in eating from your favorite local food trucks!

The food truck event at roser communications resumes tomorrow!

It's off leland avenue in north utica.

Like everything else... don't forget your mask when you're walking from truck to truck.

---it's take-out only, no picnic tables.

And don't forget to social distance.

We're going to be monitoring how many cars and people are actually here at what the truck so please bear with us as we make sure everyone has the proper space that theyneed o eight... and unlike past years.... you're going to pay at the truck you're eating at.

No tickets.

Will utica city f-c be




You Might Like


Tweets about this