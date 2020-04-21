Global  

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $200,000 To The NAACP

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively took to Instagram Sunday to share that they have donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The Hollywood power couple wrote; "We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law".

"We're ashamed that in the past we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is." Lively added that they want to "talk to our kids about everything, all of it, especially our own complicity." She wrote that the couple's donation, is "just a start" and that they "want to use our privilege and platform to be an ally".

The couple's donation comes during days of protests across America after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

