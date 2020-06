Video of Mr Hayes’ impassioned speech quickly went viral after it was posted on Facebook by Christina Black, but since the video was posted on Twitter his speech has been viewed more than 12 million times.

Curtis Hayes from Charlotte , North Carolina , articulated his views on finding a better way for progress, as protests demanding justice following the death of George Floyd turned violent.

US man calls for 'better way' to protest against death of George Floyd

The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, has not only rocked the US but also the whole...

Death, murder and a killing. How do you report on George Floyd, the 46-year-old man filmed telling...