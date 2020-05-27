Global  

From Start To Finish, SpaceX Made Major History With Launch Of NASA Astronauts

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:27s - Published
From Start To Finish, SpaceX Made Major History With Launch Of NASA Astronauts
CBS News Correspondent Mark Strassmann reports from Cape Canaveral.
SpaceX and NASA’s crewed mission postponed until the weekend due to bad weather

SpaceX and NASA’s crewed mission postponed until the weekend due to bad weatherLast night, SpaceX aimed to ink its name in history books as it was preparing to launch NASA...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •CTV News


How to watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch of NASA astronauts today

Elon Musk's company SpaceX will launch its Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule with NASA...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesBBC NewsSeattle Times



danielace77

Daniel A. Acevedo RT @TheAtlantic: Two astronauts are about to embark on a historic mission to space that is designed, from start to finish, not by NASA, but… 12 hours ago

mypirlo85

Nik @venus47203379 @SpaceX why don't you ask yourself why we are in 2020 and still a complete video of the launch from… https://t.co/EhsAl53R7b 16 hours ago

kaitlyn_olvera

Kaitlyn Olvera RT @katiaA07: This photo made my day. It was beyond amazing to watch this launch from start to finish. A huge congrats! @Astro_Doug @AstroB… 22 hours ago


Watch SpaceX and NASA’s historic launch of the Crew Dragon and its docking at the ISS [Video]

Watch SpaceX and NASA’s historic launch of the Crew Dragon and its docking at the ISS

SpaceX has never launched astronauts, until now.

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:44Published
“Like Apollo 13” Nasa's Crew Dragon reflect on returning to the International Space Station [Video]

“Like Apollo 13” Nasa's Crew Dragon reflect on returning to the International Space Station

Credit: Nasa History was made on Saturday, as Nasa launched two astronauts from US soil into space for the first time in nine years, while SpaceX became the first private company to send humans into..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published