Hennepin County, Independent MEs Release George Floyd Autopsies Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:25s - Published 2 hours ago Hennepin County, Independent MEs Release George Floyd Autopsies There are variations between the two, with the independent medical examiner's autopsy saying asphyxiation from Derek Chavin's knee was the sole cause of George Floyd's death, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:25). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 30, 2020 0

