Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CPS Suspends Meal Program Amid Weekend Unrest

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:42s - Published
CPS Suspends Meal Program Amid Weekend Unrest

CPS Suspends Meal Program Amid Weekend Unrest

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports a Chicago chef is concerned CPS children will not get necessary free meals because weekend unrest halted delivery services.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

deannaothman

Deanna ديانا RT @ChicagoReporter: .@ChiPubSchools is suspending its meal distribution program due to the potential challenges families & staff could fac… 1 week ago

ChicagoReporter

The Chicago Reporter .@ChiPubSchools is suspending its meal distribution program due to the potential challenges families & staff could… https://t.co/nc0wiwLj4e 1 week ago