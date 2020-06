Senior religious leader in Buffalo's Black community talks about protests

WITH MORE PROTESTSEXPECTED THIS WEEKACROSS THE NATION...WE ARE SPEAKINGWITH A RELIGIOUSICON ... TO GET HISPERSPECTIVE ONWHAT'S HAPPENING.THE 85-YEAR-OLD MANHAS BECOME A WELL-KNOWN FIXTURE INTHE BLACKCOMMUNITY INBUFFALO.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ED REILLYSITS DOWN TONIGHTWITH BISHOP WILLIAMHENDERSON.WHY?

WHY WOULDOUR BUFFALO YOUNGPEOPLE LETSOMEBODY FROM THEOUTSIDE GET INTOTHEIR MINDS AND TELLTHEM LET'S RIOTSSAYING THAT IS THEONLY WAY WE AREGOING TO GET AHEAD.NO, NO.AT 85-YEARS-OLD .

..BISHOP WILLIAMHENDERSON IS WELLKNOWN IN BUFFALOFOR HIS CIVIL RIGHTSEFFORTS.HE WAS PASTOR FOR50 YEARS AT THEMICHIGAN STREETBAPTIST CHURCH ANDSPENT HIS LIFETEACHING YOUNGPEOPLE ABOUT THEROLE THIS AREAPLAYED IN THEUNDERGROUNDRAILROAD.BUT THE WEEKENDPROTESTS THATENDED IN VIOLENCEUPSET HIM VERYMUCH.THIS IS NOT HOW WEARE GOING TO GETANYTHING DONEBISHOP HENDERSONBELIEVES THE PATH TOCHANGE REQUIRESINTELLIGENTDISCUSSION AND NOTACTS OF VIOLENCE .

.

.SOMETHING HELEARNED DURING THECIVIL RIGHTSMOVEMENT OF THE1960'S AND DR. MARTINLUTHER KING.YOU KNOW, HISFAVORITE SONG WASWE SHALL OVERCOME.AND WE DONTOVERCOME BY RIOTINGTHE BISHOP REALIZESTHE FRUSTRATIONWITH GEORGEFLOYD'S DEATH ANDWHY IT STRUCK ANERVE WITH MANYYOUNG PEOPLE.WITHIN THE BLACKCOMMUNITY ITINVOKED A LOT OFBITTERNESS AND AFEELING OF 'ARE ALLOF US GOING TO BETREATED LIKE THIS?BUT HE REMINDSLOCAL YOUTH THEYARE BETTER THANTHIS AND NEED TO SETPOSITIVE GOALS FORTHEMSELVES.I KNOW WHAT IT IS TOBE YOUNG AND NOTHEARD AND NOTLISTENED TOTHE BISHOP IS NOWHOPING THATEXAMPLES OFLOVE....WORKINGTOGETHER ANDFIRMNESS .

.

.

WILLOVERCOME THE SADMEMORIES OF THISPAST WEEKEND .

.

.AND TEACH THOSEWHO DID THEDESTRUCTION THATTHERE IS A BETTERWAY.WHETHER WE AREBLACK, BROWN,YELLOW, RED ORWHITE, WE AREPEOPLE.

AND IT ISTIME FOR ALL OF GOD'SPEOPLE TO GETTOGETHER.ED REILLY 7 EWNTHE CITY OF