Mississippi businesses reopen under safe return order

VERY CLEAR THAT WHILE YOU CANENJOY YOUR FAVORITE PLACESAGAIN...YOU NEED TOREMAIN VIGILANT BECAUSE THECOVIDTHREAT IS AS GREAT AS EVER.47-50"YOU'VE BEEN REALLY CRAVING ANDWAITING FOR THIS MOMENT HUH?RIGHT, RIGHT GOOD FOOD."BY NOON ON MONDAY KEIFER'S OFFOF STATESTREET IN JACKSON, KNOWN FOR ITSMEDITERRANEAN CUISINE WAS BUSYWITHCUSTOMERS EXCITED TO FINALLYDINE BACK INSIDE AFTER A TWOMONTH COVID 19 SHUTDOWN.

FAITHFUL CUSTOMER ROBERTPOCAI SAYS HE'S THRILLED THERESTAURANT IS BACK OPEN AND ISPLEASEDWITH THE NEW NORMAL INSIDE.

ASYOU ENTERTHERE'S A SIGN ASKING CUSTOMERSTO ASSESSHOW THEY FEEL BEFORE ENTERING.39-43 ROBERT POCAI, KEIFERSCUSTOMER"MASKS AND THE SERVICE IT SEEMSLIKESANITATION IS GREAT ANDEVERYTHING IS REALLY BACK INORDER."THE GOVERNORS SAFE RETURN ORDERALLOWS SOCIAL DISTANCEDGATHERINGS OF UP TO 50PEOPLE INDOORS AND 100 PEOPLEOUTDOORS.IF DISTANCING IS NOT POSSIBLE 20PEOPLE CANGATHER INSIDE AND 50 PEOPLEOUTSIDE.WHILE ALL BUSINESSES CAN REOPENWITH RESTRICTIONS THEY'RE NOTREQUIRED TOO.

WESTOPPED BY CINEMARK THEATER INPEARL ANDTHE FACILITY REMAINED CLOSED ASOF EARLYMONDAY AFTERNOON.

BUT RIGHTACROSS THESTREET LAUNCH TRAMPOLINE PARKWASOPEN WITH THE NEW SOCIALDISTANCINGMARKERS HARD TO MISS.3:15-3:32 ASHLEY CARNIVAL,GENERALMANAGER OF LAUNCH TRAMPOLINEPARK"WE'VE CUT LASER TAG TO WHEREIT'S ONLY ONEFAMILY AT A TIME THAT WAY WE CANWALK IN AND LYSOL AFTERWARDS.WE'VE CUT OVER HALF OFOUR GAMES TO ENSURE THEY'RE 6FEET APART.GAMES ARE MARKED WITH X'S INFRONT OFTHEM TO MAKE SURE YOU'RE NOTSTANDINGSIDE BY SIDE."ADDITIONALLY, ASHLEY CARNIVAL,GENERALMANAGER FOR LAUNCH TRAMPOLINEPARK INPEARL SAYS AREAS LIKE THE NINJACOURSE ANDGLADIATOR ARENA WHERE FOAM ISUSEDARE OFF LIMITS.

AND ONLY 50PEOPLE ARE ALLOWED INSIDE THEPARK AT A TIME.

58-1:02 " THEMINUTE THAT WE COULD DO DINE INWESTARTED DINE IN"SARAH FRIEDLER IS THE GENERALMANAGER OFBRENT'S IN FONDREN AND SAYSTHERE'S BEEN LOTOF ADAPTING TO GET USED TOO.

42- 58SARAH FRIEDLER, GENERAL MANGEROFBRENT'S"WE HAVE TO JUST HAVE EVERYTHINGCOVERED EVERYTHING FROM THEKETCHUPS TO THEMAYONNAISE TO THE CONDIMENTSANYTHINGLIKE THAT HAS TO BE SINGLESERVICE, THEMENU SINGLESERVE.

ANYTIME A DRINK IS USEDWE DON'T REFILLWE GET THEM A NEW GLASS.

58FRIEDLER SAYS DESPITE THECHANGES BRENT'SAND THE APOTHECARY, RIGHT BEHINDTHE DINERARE ENJOYING BEING BACK INBUSINESS ...ANDIT APPEARS OVERALL MANY PEOPLEAREEXCITED ABOUT THEIR FAVORITESPOTSOPENING BACK UP.55-57ROBERT POCAIIT'S FANTASTIC, THANK THE LORDWE ARE OPEIT'S GOING TO BE A GOOD DAY."GOVERNOR REEVES SAYS WE'RE NOTBACK TONORMAL YET AND HE DOESN'T WANTTO BE PUTIN A POSITION WHERE HE HAS TOTURN GUIDELINESINTO ORDERS.

HE URGES ALLMISSISSIPPIANS TOFOLLOW SOCIAL DISTANCINGPROTOCOLAND WEAR MASKS.

LIVE IN DOWNTOWNJACKSON, JH 16 WAPT NEWS.

