Middle Georgia Regional Library kicks off Summer Reading Challenge

Middle Georgia Regional Library kicked off its Summer Reading Challenge Monday at 14 library locations and websites.

The program aims to keep bibb county children reading throughout the summer.

And it ensures all students ... have access to high-quality reading materials.

More than five thousand people ... registered for the program last year.

They hope more will register this year.

We have a lot of positive feedback from parents, who are always looking for something for their children to do over the summer, i think in particular it's very difficult with all the things going on to be able to find a way to keep your child engaged over the summer.

Children, teens, and adults can participate in the