Pascagoula firefighters distributing masks to the public

- today in pascagoula, residents- received free - masks at the senior center- courtesy of the fire department- the fire department received 12- thousand kn-95- masks to distribute to the- public.
- the distribution took place - drive-thru style, as people wer- able to safely practice social- distancing and receive up to- five masks per car.
- pascagoula fire department's- deputy chief tim stone tells- news- 25 helping the community is jus- one of many ways- firefighters look to keep - residents safe.
- - "we take the lead in any big incidents..
- such as katrina.
We don't just- sit around and run calls- everyday.
We deal - with issues everyday..
Every- week.
24/7.
So, that's just wha- we do."
- - - any extra masks from today's- distribution will be handed out- tomorrow at the senior center - - - - from 9am