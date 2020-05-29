Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pascagoula firefighters distributing masks to the public

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Pascagoula firefighters distributing masks to the public

Pascagoula firefighters distributing masks to the public

In Pascagoula, residents are receiving free masks at the senior center courtesy of the fire department.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

- today in pascagoula, residents- received free - masks at the senior center- courtesy of the fire department- the fire department received 12- thousand kn-95- masks to distribute to the- public.

- the distribution took place - drive-thru style, as people wer- able to safely practice social- distancing and receive up to- five masks per car.

- pascagoula fire department's- deputy chief tim stone tells- news- 25 helping the community is jus- one of many ways- firefighters look to keep - residents safe.

- - "we take the lead in any big incidents..

- such as katrina.

We don't just- sit around and run calls- everyday.

We deal - with issues everyday..

Every- week.

24/7.

So, that's just wha- we do."

- - - any extra masks from today's- distribution will be handed out- tomorrow at the senior center - - - - from 9am




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 In Pascagoula, residents are receiving free masks at the senior center courtesy of the fire department. https://t.co/xWMUVmO0XG 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pascagoula Fire Department distributing masks to the public [Video]

Pascagoula Fire Department distributing masks to the public

Wearing a face mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19, but finding one hasn’t been easy during the pandemic.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published