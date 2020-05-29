Pascagoula firefighters distributing masks to the public

In Pascagoula, residents are receiving free masks at the senior center courtesy of the fire department.

- the distribution took place - drive-thru style, as people wer- able to safely practice social- distancing and receive up to- five masks per car.

- pascagoula fire department's- deputy chief tim stone tells- news- 25 helping the community is jus- one of many ways- firefighters look to keep - residents safe.

- - "we take the lead in any big incidents..

- such as katrina.

We don't just- sit around and run calls- everyday.

We deal - with issues everyday..

Every- week.

24/7.

So, that's just wha- we do."

- - - any extra masks from today's- distribution will be handed out- tomorrow at the senior center - - - - from 9am