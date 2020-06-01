Global  

WBZ Evening News Update For June 1

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:12s - Published
WBZ Evening News Update For June 1

WBZ Evening News Update For June 1

Volunteers clean up after Boston riots, looting; Phase 2 businesses can bring workers back to prepare for reopening; Rally for laid off Brookline teachers, staff; Chance of shower Tuesday.

