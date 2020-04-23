J.R. Smith Defends His Property
Smith can be seen punching and kicking a masked man who was wrecking his vehicle.
öņłïň³ ņ⁰b⁰đĕëę "Let them loot, let them vandalize, let them burn stuff"
*JR Smith defends property*
"Yaaaasss King!"
I need to… https://t.co/ItPthnjvSs 5 hours ago
Jody Bailey Let's fix that headline:
J.R. Smith defends his property from privileged little white fuckers co-opt'ing centuries… https://t.co/94AJZNnMHz 10 hours ago
Thomas Turner Lol that's an odd way to phrase "J.R. Smith defends property he's worked very hard to acquire" https://t.co/bipfcWdiil 10 hours ago
Papí Chulo RT @RiseinSilence: @TNHTalk JR Smith defends his property from vandalizing thug* 17 hours ago
The JackAss Whisperer @SportsCenter KR Smith Defends Personal Property From Vandalism
Fixed it 19 hours ago
Astrix He shouldn't have to defend himself on why he defended HIS property
"JR Smith defends himself after video shows h… https://t.co/jS3aU58Z5x 22 hours ago
Dez @TMZ_Sports If this was a white man defending his property against a black man the headline would be “ Man defends… https://t.co/YB8bUd6MoQ 23 hours ago
Adam Blackhat The correct reaction to someone fucking up your property.
"JR Smith defends himself after video shows him attackin… https://t.co/BIyS0GmiKW 23 hours ago
Baltimore Mayoral Candidate T.J. Smith on city property taxesBaltimore Mayoral Candidate T.J. Smith on city property taxes
Kate Winslet is 'paranoid' about fires since Necker Island blazeOscar-winning actress Kate Winslet has confessed she feels "anxious and paranoid" about being trapped in a house fire since she was caught up in the Necker Island blaze at Sir Richard Branson's..