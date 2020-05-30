Thousands In Amsterdam Protest Death Of George Floyd

Thousands of protesters in Amsterdam gathered to protest the death of an unarmed American black man.

The protestors chanted “I can’t breathe” as they gathered in central Amsterdam on Monday.

According to Reuters, around 10,000 filled Amsterdam’s Dam square shouting “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace”.

46-year-old George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Video footage shows a white police officer, Chauvin, kneeling on the neck of Floyd for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Derek Chauvin has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.