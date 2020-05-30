Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands In Amsterdam Protest Death Of George Floyd

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Thousands In Amsterdam Protest Death Of George Floyd

Thousands In Amsterdam Protest Death Of George Floyd

Thousands of protesters in Amsterdam gathered to protest the death of an unarmed American black man.

The protestors chanted “I can’t breathe” as they gathered in central Amsterdam on Monday.

According to Reuters, around 10,000 filled Amsterdam’s Dam square shouting “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace”.

46-year-old George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Video footage shows a white police officer, Chauvin, kneeling on the neck of Floyd for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Derek Chauvin has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Thousands converge in Chicago for Minneapolis death protest

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators gathered Saturday afternoon in downtown Chicago, hours...
Seattle Times - Published

Hundreds of people join Black Lives Matter protest in Cardiff

Hundreds of people join Black Lives Matter protest in CardiffThey joined thousands across the UK in solidarity with those in the US protesting about the death of...
Wales Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Thousands In Amsterdam Protest Death Of George Floyd: https://t.co/dh1zwzi6at #GeorgeFloyd #DeathofGeorgeFloyd 7 minutes ago

whore4jeongyeon

•J• BLM ACAB RT @USseriously: In Amsterdam, The Netherlands thousands have filled the streets in solidarity to protest Floyd's death and police brutalit… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami President Shares Perspective On Protests Following George Floyd's Death [Video]

Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami President Shares Perspective On Protests Following George Floyd's Death

Gale Nelson shared his own experiences and offered advice to help heal the divide.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:32Published
Community prays together in Tampa following George Floyd's death [Video]

Community prays together in Tampa following George Floyd's death

A local community kneeled and prayed together in the wake of George Floyd's death and a weekend of protests that followed after.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:52Published