Music Industry Responds to George Floyd's Death With "Blackout Tuesday" | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Music Industry Responds to George Floyd's Death With 'Blackout Tuesday' | Billboard News

Music Industry Responds to George Floyd's Death With "Blackout Tuesday" | Billboard News

Numerous music labels, artists and industry execs are supporting a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with the community.

