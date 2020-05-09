Trump Says He's Dispatching 'Heavily Armed Soldiers' To Washington DC



Tweets about this Jen RT @ABC: BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he is "dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enfor… 2 seconds ago BBC News (World) “I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers... to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, ass… https://t.co/ukBxCuKuEO 19 seconds ago TonyB☕ @robreiner Trump says: "We will end it now" "They will dominate the streets" "I'm dispatching thousands and thous… https://t.co/54ssaXSaXm 1 minute ago WhittyMike ن RT @ABCPolitics: BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he is "dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and l… 2 minutes ago