Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Says He's Dispatching 'Heavily Armed Soldiers' To Washington DC

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Trump Says He's Dispatching 'Heavily Armed Soldiers' To Washington DC
President Trump delivered an address.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Faith_Filled116

Jen RT @ABC: BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he is "dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enfor… 2 seconds ago

BBCWorld

BBC News (World) “I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers... to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, ass… https://t.co/ukBxCuKuEO 19 seconds ago

ATonyStorm

TonyB☕ @robreiner Trump says: "We will end it now" "They will dominate the streets" "I'm dispatching thousands and thous… https://t.co/54ssaXSaXm 1 minute ago

WhittyMike

WhittyMike ن RT @ABCPolitics: BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he is "dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and l… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Venezuela charges two ex-US soldiers with 'terrorism, conspiracy' [Video]

Venezuela charges two ex-US soldiers with 'terrorism, conspiracy'

Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry are among 31 people captured by Venezuelan military over failed armed incursion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:18Published