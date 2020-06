Gov. Cuomo Sets Curfew, Calls For Police Reform

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for a national ban on excessive force by police.

He also set a curfew for New York City following violent protests triggered by George Floyd's death.

The city of 8 million people would be under curfew from 11 p.m.

Until 5 a.m.

The next morning.

They said the police would double their numbers to stem violence and property damage.

Cuomo said he's worried that demonstrations will cause a spike in coronavirus infections.