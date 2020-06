US troops and military assets are now guarding the White House, ratcheting up the tensions between the government and demonstrators upset over incidents of police brutality.

President Trump addresses the nation as active troops, military vehicles guard the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to end violent protests in major cities across the nation...

