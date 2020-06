COVID-19 antibody tests wrong half the time Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:30s - Published 24 minutes ago COVID-19 antibody tests wrong half the time Antibody tests to determine if a person has had a past infection of COVID-19 may be wrong up to half of the time, according to the CDC. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PANDEMIC... WE'VEHEARD A LOT ABOUTANTIBODY TESTING.THOSE TESTS ARESUPPOSED TODETERMINE A PASTINFECTION OFCOVID-19 -- BUT INNEW GUIDANCE --THE CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROLAND PREVENTIONSAYS THOSE TESTSAREN'T ALWAYSRELIABLE.MANDY GAITHER HASMORE IN TODAY'SHEALTH MINUTE.ANTIBODY TESTS TODETERMINE IF APERSON HAS HAD APAST INFECTION OFCOVID-19 -- MAY BEWRONG UP TO HALFOF THE TIME -- THEC-D-C NOW SAYS.DR. SANJAY GUPTA/"IDON'T THINK WESHOULD BE MAKINGANY DECISIONSUSING THOSEANTIBODY TESTS."DR. SANJAY GUPTASAYS A LOT OF THEANTIBODY TESTSINTIALLY PUT OUT --WEREN'T GOOD --THE F-D-A HAS SINCEPUT OUT A POLICYREQUIRING ANTIBODYTEST MAKERS TOSUBMIT EMERGENCYAUTHORIZATIONREQUESTS -- ALONGWITH PROOF THETESTS WORK --DR. SANJAYGUPTA/"FALSEPOSITIVES IS THEWORST KIND OFRESULTS B/C YOUTHINK IF I'VE GOT THEANTIBODIES I'M GOODTO GO -- YOU'RE NOTAND SO THE TESTSAREN'T GOODENOUGH RIGHTNOW."THE C-D-C SAYSHEALTH OFFICIALSOR HEALTH CAREPROVIDERS USINGANTIBODY TESTSNEED TO USE THEMOST ACCURATETESTS THEY CANFIND AND MIGHTNEED TO TESTPEOPLE TWICEDR. SANJAYGUPTA/"ALSO WESTILL DON'T KNOWTHE EXACT MEANINGOF WHAT THEANTIBODIES AREGOING TO PROVIDE INTERMS OF HOWLONG PEOPLEWOULD BEPROTECTED AS ARESULT OF THESEANTIBODIES HOWSTRONG THESEANTIBODIES WILL BE-- IT'S LIKELY THEY'LLHAVE SOMEPROTECTION BUT WEJUST DON'T KNOWTHE EXTENT OF ITYET."FOR TODAY'S HEALTHMINUTE, I'M MANDY







You Might Like



Tweets about this Charles Gibson THE CDC ADMITS COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTS ARE WRONG HALF THE TIME & VIRUS ISN’T THAT DEADLY https://t.co/UgSY6dyt3l 2 hours ago jacek kamzol RT @Haggenbagge: The mainstream media is ignoring the fact that the CDC has admitted the death rate for COVID-19 is actually lower than the… 3 hours ago Mikael Hagenbo The mainstream media is ignoring the fact that the CDC has admitted the death rate for COVID-19 is actually lower t… https://t.co/SYTLqQl5im 5 hours ago angelica RT @TheOnion: Covid-19 Antibody Tests May Be Wrong 50% Of The Time https://t.co/hLoQb4v606 #WhatDoYouThink? https://t.co/BwwFfrat1B 6 hours ago CNN Newsource Antibody tests to determine if a person has had a past infection of COVID-19 may be wrong up to half of the time, t… https://t.co/d7fGl91xaa 6 hours ago Tim Purvis CDC Admits COVID-19 Antibody Tests Are Wrong Half The Time & Virus Isn’t That Deadly https://t.co/Kr4a7XNZHZ via @Raw Conservative Opinions 9 hours ago Dana The Sane @RealUncleTB @marcorandazza CDC says that Serology tests may be inaccurate up to 50% of the time.… https://t.co/wKUdBZGvBG 9 hours ago Gautam Ghosh RT @Preetika_Rana: These Americans believe they had coronavirus before the first-known U.S. case. “They just have the timeline wrong somewh… 10 hours ago