COVID-19 concerns amid George Floyd protests

After a weekend of tense, but peaceful, protests over police brutality, health experts are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

ONE THING YOU MAY HAVENOTICED DURING ALLTHESE PROTESTS WASTHE LARGE GROUPS OFPROTESTERS - NOTSOCIAL DISTANCING -WHICH IS SUPPOSED TO BEOUR NEW NORMAL.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER AARON LADD -SPOKE WITH EXPERTSABOUT WHETHER THEY'RECONCERNED FOR THESPREAD OF COVID-19.Protesters taking to the streetto voice their frustrations overthe murder of George Floyd atthe hands of the MinneapolisPolice...but clouding thealready dark situation -- is theongoing pandemic.dr. Rex Archer // KCMO HealthDepartmentSPeople need to beprotesting the racial injusticesand inequalities that are goingon but they also shouldn"tbe spreading the disease toothers.AFTER A WEEKEND OFTENSE PROTESTS ANDCIVIL UNREST -- HEALTHEXPERTS ARE WORRY ONTHE LACK OF SOCIALDISTANCING.dr. Dana Hawkinson // universityofkansas health systemSThe inherent issue thereis that there are just so manypeople who are so closetogether.SIf there are just 2 or 3 or 4or 10 people who have it inthat large number of people,there"s a very goodchance that a lot of peoplecan be infected from being atthose demonstrations.ACTIVISTS WE SPOKE WITHSAY THIS CAUSE GOESBEYOND HEALTHCONCERNS...EVEN AMID APANDEMIC.Vu Nguyen // MOSGathering like this in largegroups isn"t going to helpit out but it"s gotten to thepoint like what else can wedo?

Ya know?Gene Friedman // MOSThe spread of the pandemicand it having a second waveis inevitable the lack ofsocial distancing that peopleare doing is going to increasethatExperts say if you cannot beat least 6ft away fromsomeone, wear a mask.KCMO, Aaron Ladd, 41 ActionNews



