Barbershop Talk to host virtual town hall

The town hall is expected to discuss the recent death of George Floyd, as well as the recent video that surfaced of RPD making an arrest.

And i'm george developing stinger tensions are running high across the nation... with tonight marking one week since the death of george floyd.

An unarmed black man in minneapolis police custody.

As protests continue ?

"* many people are wondering "what's next?"

Kimt new three's calyn thompson joins us live tonight in rochester to preview one conversation that may address that.xxx katie and george ?

"* the barbershop here in rochester is symbolic... as it stands for a place where african americans can come and have their voices heard.

Tonight ?

*- they're holding a town hall on facebook.

It's a conversation that's needed now more than ever.

This coming as video of an arrest in rochester last year is now surfacing on social media.

Organizers of the town hall are now expecting city leaders to come and talk about the incident.xxx this is an opportunity to get your voice out.

If we do have some leaders come out, ask them some questions we'll field the questions off of our facebook feed and try to get some answers on these things.

Due to the video ?

"* organizers tell me they do expect mayor kim norton and police chief jim franklin to show up tonight.

The townhall is set for 7 p?

"*m and you can watch t on barbershop talk south minnesota's facebook page.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt thanks calyn.

We have a reporter covering the town hall... will have much more coverage on this town hall tonight on kimt news 3 at 10.

