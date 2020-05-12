|
Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber On Final Season Of 'Fuller House'
Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber On Final Season Of 'Fuller House'
With plenty of hugs and life lessons, "Fuller House" is coming to an end after five seasons.
While catching up with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber open up about the emotional final day on set.
