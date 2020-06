I-Team confirms most protesters arrested Sunday were from Cincinnati and suburbs Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:06s - Published 2 hours ago I-Team confirms most protesters arrested Sunday were from Cincinnati and suburbs While some of the 307 protesters arrested in Cincinnati Sunday came from four states, most came from Cincinnati and the suburbs, and most had no previous offenses, the I-Team discovered i court records. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Support group helps Marine Corps veteran start new chapter in life



While most of us practice social distancing during the pandemic, a group of veterans used social media to get closer together and help a Marine Corps veteran start a new chapter in his life. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:26 Published 2 hours ago The Delhi Twp. Memorial Day ceremony is on...line



Most Memorial Day events have been canceled thanks to COVID-19, however Delhi Township officials are planning on moving forward with their usual ceremony, but this year it will be streamed online. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago