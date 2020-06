Independent Autopsy Finds Floyd Died By Strangulation

Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd have shared their findings.

A Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes, resulting in death.

His death last week has triggered nationwide protests, reports Reuters.

The independent doctors hired by the family report he died from asphyxiation, ruling his death a homicide.

The doctors also said Floyd had no underlying medical conditions that contributed to his death.