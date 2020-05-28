|
|
Terrence Floyd, Brother Of George Floyd, Visits Cup Foods Memorial Site
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Terrence Floyd, Brother Of George Floyd, Visits Cup Foods Memorial Site
The day started with everyone gathering in a circle there, and prayers were said for nine minutes, Frank Vascellaro reports (1:47).
WCCO 4 News At 6 - May 30, 2020
|
|
