Terrence Floyd, Brother Of George Floyd, Visits Cup Foods Memorial Site

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:47s
Terrence Floyd, Brother Of George Floyd, Visits Cup Foods Memorial Site

Terrence Floyd, Brother Of George Floyd, Visits Cup Foods Memorial Site

The day started with everyone gathering in a circle there, and prayers were said for nine minutes, Frank Vascellaro reports (1:47).

WCCO 4 News At 6 - May 30, 2020

George Floyd's Brother Terrence Visits Site Of His Sibling's Death

One week after George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis police, his brother Terrence Floyd...
E! Online



