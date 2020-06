Peaceful Protest Held In Bed Stuy Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:47s - Published 1 hour ago Peaceful Protest Held In Bed Stuy Not long after the governor and mayor announced New York City would be under curfew from 11 p.m. Until 5 a.m. Tuesday, a peaceful George Floyd protest was held in Brooklyn. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports 0

