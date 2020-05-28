Renters pay extended for the month of June

The governor extended the due date for another month due to the coronavirus pandemic and people still being out of jobs.

All.# the governor extended your coronavirus rent protection another month.

But what are the long term implications of this extension?

Action news now reporter mackenzie drigo is live in chico.

Mackenzie, what can renters -- and landlords -- expect?

Hayley - that's a question we don't know they answer to yet.

I spoke with david halimi who owns diamond w western wear.

He also leases out duplexes.

He tells me this extension is setting people up for failure.

Sot david halimi- owner of diamond w western wear and landlord of many duplexes "i understand that we're all in it all together in this but i think inheriting this, there is something wrong where one group was helped at the expense of others," right now- landlords can't evict renters under governor newsom's coronavirus mandate.

Sot david hamlimi "landlord expenses keep going on, they still have to make their mortgage, they still have to pay their taxes insurance, maintenance, all of that, its sort of a waiting game," broll over this "most of my tenants stop paying rent because most of them cant, some because they took the opportunity because they know they can't be evicted," to help buy time for renters once the no eviction mandate is lifted - proceedings are suspended for 90 days..

"since we just reopened i haven't had that income again so just these couples weeks will help me have that income again," halimi tells action news now the governor's no eviction mandate will hurt people in the long run.

"the governor's order is really truly a bandaid that isn't going to heal the wound because one the moratorium is over, those rents are not forgiven there's still collectible and people are still unable to unpay and in a way people are set up to be unable to pay and it's unpleasant," the order includes department of housing and community development to waive certain regulations governing administration of emergency services grant funding received under the cares act local law enforcement staying ready to protect -- and support -- as our community stands with the nation in protest of racial injustice.

