Green Bay Police use gas, rubber bullets against protestors overnight

Local law enforcement held a press conference after peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody turned violent late Sunday Night in Green Bay.

CHIEF ANDREW SMITHSAYS OVERNIGHTPROTESTS INDOWNTOWN GREENBAY TURNEDCRIMINAL... ASOFFICERSRESPONDED TOREPORTS OF LOOTINGAND SHOTS FIRED ATTHE MARATHON GASSTATION ON MONROEAND WALNUTSTREETS.

THE CHIEFSAYS INVESTIGATORSBELIEVE THE SHOTSWERE FIRED FROMOUTSIDE THE GASSTATION, ANDDIRECTED INTO THATBUILDING.... NO ONEWAS HURT IN THATSHOOTING.AT THIS POINT, THECROWD TURNED ONTHE POLICE OFFICERS,AND OVER THECOURSE OF THE NEXTSEVERAL HOURS,ULTIMATELY THREWSTONES, DAMAGEDPOLICE VEHICLES,STRUCK SOME OF OUROFFICERS WITH ROCKSAND CHUNKS OFBRICK...AUTHORITIESRESPONDED WITHGAS AND RUBBERBULLETS.MUNITIONS CAMEFROM THE SHERIFF'SOFFICE... WE HAVE AMOBILE FUEL FORCETHAT'S BEEN IN PLACESINCE 1999, AND IT'SDESIGNED TODISBURSE CROWDS.SO THE RUBBER BALLMUNITION THAT YOU'RETALKING ABOUT WASDEPLOYED WHEN OUROFFICERS ANDOFFICERS FROM THEGREEN BAY POLICEDEPARTMENT WERESTRUCK.SINCE THEN, THE CITYHAS ENACTED ACURFEW STARTING AT9 P.M.

TONIGHT, ANDTHEY AREMONITORING ANYFUTUREDEMONSTRATIONS.WE'VE HEARD SOMERUMBLINGS, NOTHINGOFFICIAL ABOUTANOTHER POSSIBLEMARCH THROUGHTOWN AT 8 O'CLOCKTONIGHT.

IF THATHAPPENS, GREAT.

IFTHERE'S A CURFEW INEFFECT, THEN PEOPLETHAT DECIDE TO COMETO THAT IN VIOLATIONOF CURFEW WILL BEARRESTED FOR THAT.FROM GREEN BAY,RACHEL HOPMAYER,NBC 26.THANKS RACHEL.AGAIN THATCURFEW: STARTING