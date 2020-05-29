Global  

Naomi Campbell's clean vegetarian diet

Naomi Campbell's clean vegetarian diet

Naomi Campbell's clean vegetarian diet

Naomi Campbell follows a "clean vegetarian" diet, as her personal chef describes her as an "ital" - which is a Jamaican word for a healthy lifestyle.

