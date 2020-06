Man climbs pole, replaces burned American flag in La Mesa Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:50s - Published 58 minutes ago Man climbs pole, replaces burned American flag in La Mesa A man went on a towering mission up a pole, a day after vandals left their mark at an American Legion post in La Mesa, including the burning of a flag. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Kimberly: A MAN WAS ON ATOWERING MISSION A DAY AFTERVANDALS LEFT THEIR MARK AT ANAMERICAN LEGION POST IN LA MESA,INCLUDING THE BURNING OF THISAMERICAN FLAG.10 NEWS REPORTER MICHAEL CHENSHOWS US WHAT HAPPENED WHEN THECOMMANDER OF THAT POST CONNECTEDWITH THE MYSTERY MAN WHO STOODUP FOR PATRIOTISM.





You Might Like

Tweets about this The San Diego Works Man climbs pole, replaces burned flag at American Legion post in La Mesa https://t.co/XVdUbPRA8e 2 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Patriotic UPS driver straightens American flag



A UPS worker took the time on his busy route to fix an American flag. Security footage from a house in Adair, Oklahoma, shows the delivery driver dropping off a package and then adjusting a flag, which.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:31 Published 6 days ago