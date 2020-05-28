State guidelines released for reopening schools
State guidelines have been released on how to reopen schools when the year begins.
EFFECT TONIGHT.
Beau Evans Georgia school officials released guidelines Monday on how to reopen the state’s public schools for the 2020-2021 s… https://t.co/e1P9I0DOPV 6 hours ago
EACourier.com PHOENIX -- The state's top education official wants schools to plan for reopening even as she concedes she doesn't… https://t.co/2IMBn8Kjib 6 hours ago
Everett Catts RT @NorthsideNbr: Georgia school officials released guidelines Monday on how to reopen the state’s public schools for the 2020-2021 school… 7 hours ago
Department of Early Childhood Education RT @NicholsonForNJ: #NJ released plan for #childcare & #daycare reopening during #COVID19 set for June 15 and aligns with @ACNJforKids & @n… 7 hours ago
Seun Awojobi | Stay Safe @jobaoloba @dharmorla There are guidelines that will be released by the State for reopening of social centres. 8 hours ago
Cherokee Ledger News Georgia school officials released guidelines Monday on how to reopen the state’s public schools for the 2020-2021 s… https://t.co/r9VUgskiZt 9 hours ago
Cherokee Tribune Georgia school officials released guidelines Monday on how to reopen the state’s public schools for the 2020-2021 s… https://t.co/4gSR2OhrFG 9 hours ago
Northside Neighbor Georgia school officials released guidelines Monday on how to reopen the state’s public schools for the 2020-2021 s… https://t.co/uRTxbPFqNa 9 hours ago
Guidelines for reopening Massachusetts restaurants releasedChecklists published by state officials Friday detail a series of required steps restaurants and hotels must take before reopening.
State health department says schools sports can resume under personal training guidelinesIt's been months since students in Boulder County have been able to participate in team sports.