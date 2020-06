Joe Biden Coming To Philadelphia Tuesday Morning To Address Unrest In Country Following George Floyd's Death Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:57s - Published 44 minutes ago Joe Biden Coming To Philadelphia Tuesday Morning To Address Unrest In Country Following George Floyd's Death Biden met with African-American leaders in Wilmington Monday to talk about how to diffuse the tension in the country. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend POLICE OFFICERS DID THE SAME INFRONT OF WASHINGTON'S TRUMPINTERNATIONAL HOTEL.WE JUST LEARNED THAT JOEBIDEN WILL BE IN PHILADELPHIATOMORROW TO SPEAK ABOUT THENATIONWIDE UNREST.EARLIER TODAY THE PRESIDENTIALHOPEFUL MET WITHAFRICAN-AMERICAN LEADERS TO TALKABOUT HOW TO DEFUSE THE TENSION.HE HELD A DISCUSSION AT A CHURCHIN WILMINGTON P.IF ELECTED HE SAYS HE WILLADDRESS INSTITUTIONAL RACISM INHIS FIRST 100 DAYS IN OFFICE.WHAT WE DID IN OURADMINISTRATION, IS WE SET UP INTHE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT THEABILITY FOR THE SILVER RIGHTSDIVISION TO LOOK AT POLICIES ANDPRACTICES OF POLICE DEPARTMENTS.WE LUSHD THAT BECAUSE WE ALSOHAD TO FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGE INWHICH THE WAY THE POLICE ARETRAINED.