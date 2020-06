Will insurance cover the downtown damage?

Typical policies will cover as vandalism

THE BIG QUESTION AFTER THATDAMAGE -- WHO IS GOING TO PAYFOR IT?

WE ASKED 9 ON YOURSIDE'S CRAIG SMITH TO FINDOUT.

TRT 1:40 SOQWHILE SOME PEOPLE MARCHINGDOWNTOWN WERE TRYING TO MAKE APOINT ABOUT RACISM, OTHERSWERE MAKING A POINT OFSMASHING THINGS.

SURVEILLANCEVIDEO CAUGHT SOMEONE BUSTINGOUT THE GLASS FROM A DOWNTOWNRESTAURANT AND BAR CALLED ZENROCK.

CHARRO STEAK LOST A LOTOF GLASS TO VANDALS OVER THEWEEKEND.

OWNER RAY FLORES SAYSIT COULD BE TOUGH TO REPLACETHE SPECIAL ARTISAN GLASS INTIME TO RE-OPEN FOR FATHER'SDAY.

BUT HE'S THINKING ABOUTMORE THAN HIS BUSINESS.

2:51WE'RE VERY SAD ABOUT WHATHAPPENED.

AND IN MINNEAPOLIS,VERY SAD ABOUT WHAT HAPPENEDTO MR FLOYD, AND HIS FAMILY.AND, YOU KNOW, THIS HURTS US,BUT SOME BROKEN GLASS IS NOT ABIG DEAL COMPARATIVELY TO WHATHAPPENED AND HIS FAMILY.

SOWE'LL RECOVER AND WE HOPE SOWILL THAT WILL HELP AMERICAWILL RECOVER ALSO.

3:09 RUNS:19 THE RIO NUEVO DISTRICT ISWORKING TO HELP COVER REPAIRSIN THE DOWNTOWN AREA IT WORKSTO DEVELOP.

MOST BUSINESSESCAN RELY ON INSURANCE TO HELPCOVER REPAIRS.

ROBERT TAIT OFBUDGET INSURANCE SAYSGENERALLY INSURANCE WILL NOTCOVER TERRORISM OR ACTS OF WARBUT INSURANCE COMPANIES REGARDINCIDENTS LIKE THIS WEEKEND ASVANDALISM COVERED BY TYPICALINSURANCE.

4:40 AND ITWOULDN'T MATTER IF IT WAS ANINDIVIDUAL THAT CAME BY ANDWHILE SOME PEOPLEA ROADMAP -- ON HOW TO REOPEN