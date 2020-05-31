Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Whitmer lifts stay-at-home order, allows restaurants and bars to open on June 8

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Gov. Whitmer lifts stay-at-home order, allows restaurants and bars to open on June 8

Gov. Whitmer lifts stay-at-home order, allows restaurants and bars to open on June 8

Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer is lifting the stay-at-home order and allowing bars and restaurants to resume service on June 8.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoConator29

CoCo Trump Girl⭐️⭐️⭐️ #IStandWithFlynn RT @DeplrbleRzistr: You were right twitterverse, the riots ended the lockdowns. https://t.co/WEzlxRzVSw 26 seconds ago

VivaLaDagny

VivaLaDagny Nationalist RT @adjunctprofesor: Whitler can't stop herself. Gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and casinos stay closed because Whitler SAYS SO! Whitle… 30 seconds ago

LFBlueDevils

Blue Devil Athletics RT @statechampsmich: (NEW) Announcement that Gov. Whitmer lifting stay-at-home order early provides increasing clarity on 'when' of reopeni… 31 seconds ago

DavidGunsmith13

David smith RT @13thethe: MI Gov. Whitmer lifts state's stay-at-home order Just like that The Coronavirus disappears🤷🏻‍♀️😤 The Dems R responsible for… 46 seconds ago

CarolynShipley3

Carolyn Shipley RT @ChuckCallesto: BREAKING NOW: Michigan Gov. Whitmer lifts stay-at-home order... 52 seconds ago

ElaineSako

Elaine Sako RT @Redhead4645: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts state's stay-at-home order So Michigan read between the lines! She wants to be ⁦@Joe… 1 minute ago

Jay10__

YoungKing RT @FOX2News: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is lifting her stay-at-home order. Businesses like gyms and restaurants can start to reopen in some way… 1 minute ago

isgod_trump

TRUMP IsGOD https://t.co/qE6OVi907Q BREAKING TRUMP SUPPORTERS WIN 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Taj Mahal: Parts of the Taj Mahal complex damaged in thunderstorm, main structure intact | Oneindia [Video]

Taj Mahal: Parts of the Taj Mahal complex damaged in thunderstorm, main structure intact | Oneindia

A deadly thunderstorm that rolled across northern parts of the country damaged sections of the Taj Mahal complex, including the main gate and a railing running below its five lofty domes. Gurgaon, the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News [Video]

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News

As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published