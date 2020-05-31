Gov. Whitmer lifts stay-at-home order, allows restaurants and bars to open on June 8

Gretchen Whitmer is lifting the stay-at-home order and allowing bars and restaurants to resume service on June 8.

YoungKing RT @FOX2News : Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is lifting her stay-at-home order. Businesses like gyms and restaurants can start to reopen in some way… 1 minute ago

Elaine Sako RT @Redhead4645 : Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts state's stay-at-home order So Michigan read between the lines! She wants to be ⁦ @Joe … 1 minute ago

David smith RT @13thethe : MI Gov. Whitmer lifts state's stay-at-home order Just like that The Coronavirus disappears🤷🏻‍♀️😤 The Dems R responsible for… 46 seconds ago

Blue Devil Athletics RT @statechampsmich : (NEW) Announcement that Gov. Whitmer lifting stay-at-home order early provides increasing clarity on 'when' of reopeni… 31 seconds ago

VivaLaDagny Nationalist RT @adjunctprofesor : Whitler can't stop herself. Gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and casinos stay closed because Whitler SAYS SO! Whitle… 30 seconds ago

CoCo Trump Girl⭐️⭐️⭐️ #IStandWithFlynn RT @DeplrbleRzistr : You were right twitterverse, the riots ended the lockdowns. https://t.co/WEzlxRzVSw 26 seconds ago