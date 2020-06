Uber, Lyft, and Lime Suspending Services In Cities With Curfews

Uber and Lyft said they'll suspend rides and deliveries in cities where curfews are issued.

Over the weekend, Uber temporarily shut down in parts of country says Business Insider.

California, Minnesota, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C.

And others have enacted curfews.

Rentable scooters have also become a mainstay of protests.

Lime says it's removing vehicles from select cities.

The companies hope to discourage people from using their companies to get to protests.